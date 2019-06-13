Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chennai Man Arrested For Allegedly Chopping of Genitals of Two Others

Munusamy, a native of Manamadurai, was arrested following the release of video clips by police which had visuals of him walking under a flyover near Retteri in north Chennai.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chennai Man Arrested For Allegedly Chopping of Genitals of Two Others
Image for representation.
Loading...

Chennai: A 36-year-old homosexual has been arrested for allegedly chopping off the genitals of two men, one of whom died, police said here Wednesday.

Munusamy, a native of Manamadurai, was arrested following the release of video clips by police which had visuals of him walking under a flyover near Retteri in north Chennai.

Additional commissioner of police R Dhinakaran told reporters here that the man was arrested Tuesday night after the police sifted through footage of 40 CCTV cameras.

When a man, who was found with serious cut injuries to his genitals near the Retteri flyover, died recently, it baffled the public and the police.

While police were looking for clues in the case, another man was found in an unconscious state with a similar injury at the same spot here. He was taken to a hospital and was being treated.

Police, hence, felt that the same assailant could have been involved in both the cases.

"Munusamy had recently come to Chennai and he was working in a fish outlet. He is a homosexual and he confessed to attacking the two men for not RPT not cooperating with him," the official said.

The accused, married and having two children, claimed he does not attack men if they 'cooperated' in his acts.

While he slashed the genitals of one of his victims with a blade, he cut the private parts of another with a broken liquor bottle, the official said quoting the accused.

The homosexual, who used to loiter near the Retteri flyover was in the habit of luring men coming out of a bar at night and had a physical relationship with them, the police official said.

"After the video clips were released, a person called us up saying the man we were looking was his employee and the tip-off helped," the official said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram