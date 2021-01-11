Chennai Man Dies By Suicide in Support of Farmers' Protest, Slams Farm Laws in Suicide Note

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

A 60-year-old man in Chennai died by suicide on Saturday while extending support to the ongoing farmer's protest along the borders of Delhi. He was identified as G Perumal, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai according to a report in Times of India.

Perumal had left behind a two-page suicide note stating that the farm laws passed by the Centre were neither beneficial to the farmers nor to the corporates.

A report by Times Now said, Perumal’s son Lokesh, who is a delivery agent, found his father's body when he came home for lunch. Lokesh and his mother, who is a domestic help, had both left home for work.

Perumal was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by his son but he has declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Kumaran Nagar police have filed a case and have initiated an investigation into the death.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and other states have been protesting at Delhi borders demanding that Centre repeal the contentious farm laws.

So far, over 50 deaths have been reported since farmers began their protests. Many farmers have committed suicide and several others died of extreme weather conditions and severe cold at Delhi borders.