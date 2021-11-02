Chennai Man Donates Rs 65,000 to Visually Impaired Who Sought Help to Exchange Demonetised Notes

The Krishnagiri district collector handed over a cheque of Rs 65,000 to the 65-year-old visually impaired man who had petitioned to exchange his demonetised banknotes totalling Rs 65,000 into original currency.

Chinnakannu from Chinnagoundanur village in Krishnagiri district filed a petition with the Krishnagiri district collector’s office on October 18, seeking help to exchange his demonetised notes of 500 and 1,000 into the new denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500. He said the amount has been his lifetime savings money through begging.

Apparently, Chinnakannu was visually impaired from the age of five. He has been making a living by begging and stays alone in a hut in his village. When questioned about the situation, however, the old man told News18 that as he fell sick four years ago, and had forgotten where his lifetime savings of Rs 65,000 was kept. Only a few days ago, he had found the money. Later, Chinnakannu came to know that his lifetime savings amount could not be used anymore owing to demonetisation.

In his petition, Chinnakannu said he had been begging in the area for years and had saved the amount for his old age. But he had forgotten where he kept his savings of the last few years due to the ailment and was not able to exchange the banknotes as he was unaware of demonetisation. Further, he requested the district administration to help convert Rs 65,000 of the demonetised notes into the new ones.

With the impact of News18, a man from Chennai, who requested anonymity, offered to help the old man. Following this, the man contacted the district administration and extended help by depositing Rs 65,000 from his own savings to district collectors’ bank account and requested to hand over the money to the old man.

Therefore, district collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 65,000 to Chinnakannu on November 1 after receiving the demonetised notes of 500 and 1,000 that sums up to Rs 65,000 to surrender them to the government.

Chinnakannu said, “I felt happy that my petition has been accepted and extending my heartfelt thanks to the one who helped me. Help at the right time is always unforgettable and meaningful”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.