Chennai: Man, His Three Sons Rape Adopted 17-Year-old Daughter for Two Years; 4 Held

The Chennai police have arrested a 64-year-old man, his wife, 58, and their two sons, a 34-year-old and 29-year-old, for raping a 17-year-old girl they adopted because “they had no daughter”. A search has also been launched for the couple’s third son, a 26-year-old.

According to police, the girl was adopted in 2005, as her parents died and her relatives struggled to raise her and her siblings. The girl was given education and the foster family treated her well. The harassment began when the girl attained puberty at 15, said police.

First, the father started to assault her sexually when she was alone at home, and soon his sons started doing the same, said police. The two-year ordeal recently came to light, when the girl broke down in front of her biological siblings.

With their help, she filed a police complaint. The foster father and his three sons have been booked for rape, while his wife has been booked for hiding it.

Advertisement

As per procedure, the survivor has been sent to a government home for counselling and medical examination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.