Chennai: Man Who Pushed 20-year-old Woman in Front of Running Train After Quarrel Nabbed

The boyfriend of the 20-year old woman who died after he allegedly pushed her before a running train here on Thursday was nabbed, police said on Friday. In a turn of events, the woman’s father also died on Thursday night on hearing news about the demise of his daughter, the police said.

Special teams which were formed to trace the suspect nabbed him near Thoraipakkam early on Friday. “He was arrested between 1 AM and 1.30 AM near Thoraipakkam,” an official told PTI.

According to police, the couple was seen talking on Thursday afternoon at the St Thomas Mount Railway station here and as the conversation escalated into a heated argument, the man in his 20s, allegedly pushed her in front of a moving local train as fellow commuters panicked before escaping from the place. Railway police retrieved the body of the woman and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for autopsy.

The body of the father who died was also sent to the hospital for an autopsy, they said. The victim’s mother, a constable at the Adambakkam police station has been on leave due to ill health, police said.

In 2016, a 24-year old woman IT professional was murdered on a railway station platform in Nungambakkam in the city. The man accused of killing her died by alleged suicide in prison.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here