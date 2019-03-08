English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai May Get Second Airport on 3,500 Acres of Land in Mamandur
The developer Gigi George, who is a realtor in KGS Developers, said the Airports Authority of India has cleared the site in Mamandur after inspection.
(File photo of the Chennai airport. Picture courtesy: aai.aero)
Loading...
Chennai: Chennai is set to get its second airport in Mamandur, 80 km south of the city, after a private developer’s proposal gets the final nod from the government.
The developer Gigi George, who is a realtor in KGS Developers, said the Airports Authority of India has cleared the site after inspection, the Times of India reported.
The Greenfield airport is set to come up on 3,500 acres at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.
AAI has cleared the site and informed the state government, and if all goes to plan the first phase could be ready to handle 20 million passengers by 2022-23, George was quoted as saying by TOI.
A Special Purpose Vehicle, Taking Off To The Future Private Ltd, has been formed to execute the project.
However, a senior AAI official said that even though Mamandur site was among those studied, there is no confirmation about clearance from the headquarters or the civil aviation ministry yet, the report said.
The proposed complex will be completed in three phases. The plan is to cover 1.4 lakh sqm in phase I, 2.75 lakh sqm in Phase II and 1.35 lakh sqm in phase III to have 5.5 lakh sqm in total, with hotels, a convention centre and a township. The airport will also have two runways.
Tidco has, meanwhile, called for proposals to select consultants for the development of a new greenfield airport near Chennai, for which, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled on March 15, TOI reported.
The developer Gigi George, who is a realtor in KGS Developers, said the Airports Authority of India has cleared the site after inspection, the Times of India reported.
The Greenfield airport is set to come up on 3,500 acres at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.
AAI has cleared the site and informed the state government, and if all goes to plan the first phase could be ready to handle 20 million passengers by 2022-23, George was quoted as saying by TOI.
A Special Purpose Vehicle, Taking Off To The Future Private Ltd, has been formed to execute the project.
However, a senior AAI official said that even though Mamandur site was among those studied, there is no confirmation about clearance from the headquarters or the civil aviation ministry yet, the report said.
The proposed complex will be completed in three phases. The plan is to cover 1.4 lakh sqm in phase I, 2.75 lakh sqm in Phase II and 1.35 lakh sqm in phase III to have 5.5 lakh sqm in total, with hotels, a convention centre and a township. The airport will also have two runways.
Tidco has, meanwhile, called for proposals to select consultants for the development of a new greenfield airport near Chennai, for which, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled on March 15, TOI reported.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- 'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in India
- Coding for Refugees, Calendar for Farmers: These Indian Women are Using Tech to Change the World
- Smartphone App Developed by IIT Kharagpur Students Can Detect Fake Currency
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results