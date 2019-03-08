LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chennai May Get Second Airport on 3,500 Acres of Land in Mamandur

The developer Gigi George, who is a realtor in KGS Developers, said the Airports Authority of India has cleared the site in Mamandur after inspection.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
(File photo of the Chennai airport. Picture courtesy: aai.aero)
Chennai: Chennai is set to get its second airport in Mamandur, 80 km south of the city, after a private developer’s proposal gets the final nod from the government.

The developer Gigi George, who is a realtor in KGS Developers, said the Airports Authority of India has cleared the site after inspection, the Times of India reported.

The Greenfield airport is set to come up on 3,500 acres at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

AAI has cleared the site and informed the state government, and if all goes to plan the first phase could be ready to handle 20 million passengers by 2022-23, George was quoted as saying by TOI.

A Special Purpose Vehicle, Taking Off To The Future Private Ltd, has been formed to execute the project.

However, a senior AAI official said that even though Mamandur site was among those studied, there is no confirmation about clearance from the headquarters or the civil aviation ministry yet, the report said.

The proposed complex will be completed in three phases. The plan is to cover 1.4 lakh sqm in phase I, 2.75 lakh sqm in Phase II and 1.35 lakh sqm in phase III to have 5.5 lakh sqm in total, with hotels, a convention centre and a township. The airport will also have two runways.

Tidco has, meanwhile, called for proposals to select consultants for the development of a new greenfield airport near Chennai, for which, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled on March 15, TOI reported.
