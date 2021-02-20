Chennai Metro Fares Slashed from Feb 22. Here's How Much You'll Have to Pay for Your Journey Now

Chennai Metro Rail on Saturday slashed its maximum fare for passengers by Rs 20 after consistent demands from commuters. The maximum fare was brought down from Rs 70 to Rs 50, however, minimum fare of Rs 10 remained unchanged. The new fares of CMRL will come into effect from Monday, February 22, reported The News Minute.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday, ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections. According to the state government's announcement, the slab fares have also been reduced as commuters will now have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres, and Rs 20 for travelling a distance between 2-5 kilometres.

To travel a distance of 5-12 kilometres, commuters will have to pay Rs 30. For travelling up to 21 kilometres, the fare is Rs 40 and beyond 21 kilometres, the fare will be capped at Rs 50.

A further 20% discount will be provided on the fare to those book their metro tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards. Passengers travelling on Sundays and public holidays will now get a 50% discount on their daily tickets (not for daily passes).

Commuters who use unlimited day passes at Rs 100 for the 45 kilometre long phase-1 of CMRL will now get unlimited day passes at the same amount till Wimco nagar. Similarly, passengers can also obtain monthly passes for the same amount as it is currently (Rs 2,500) and utilise it even till the newly extended line to Wimco Nagar which was recently inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

CMRL had been planning for a while to reduce its fares in order to attract more commuters, said a report by The Hindu earlier this month. The ridership for Chennai Metro stood at nearly 1.2 lakh a day, but owing to the lockdown, it plummeted to 10,000 last year after train services began. After the reopening of the new phase I extension stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, the ridership has spiked to nearly 75,000.