Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins; Formal Launch by PM Modi on Nov 11

The trial run of the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on Monday morning from Chennai MG Ramachandran Central Railway station at around 6 am. The train is expected to reach Mysuru at 12:30 pm, covering the 504 kilometres distance between the two cities in around six and a half hours.

The express, which is south India’s first and India’s fifth Vande Bharat train, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on November 11 from Bengaluru. The high-speed rail will have a single stop at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KRS) Station in Bengaluru, as per Times Now.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager in Chennai Ananth Rupanagudi on Sunday tweeted a video of the train entering the Chennai railway jurisdiction and said, “so finally the good news is here. The Vande Bharat Train rolls into the jurisdiction of the Chennai division for tomorrow’s trial run up to Mysuru!”

The train will run six days a week, except Wednesday. The express will leave Chennai Central at 5:50 am and reach Mysuru at 12:30 pm with one stop at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KRS) Station in Bengaluru. The train will pass Perambur, Veppampattu, Katpadi Junction, Gudupalli and Malur.

(With inputs from agencies)

