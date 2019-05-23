Take the pledge to vote

Chennai North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of DMK Leads at 11:28AM

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai North (சென்னை வடக்கு) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Chennai North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of DMK Leads at 11:28AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai North (சென்னை வடக்கு) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Chennai North is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%. The estimated literacy level of Chennai North is 87.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Venkatesh Babu T G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 99,704 votes which was 211.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 40 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Elangovan T K S of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 19,153 votes which was 2.90% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 42.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 29 contestants in 2009.

Chennai North Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
N.Satheesh Kannan
BSP
--
--
S.Robert Gnana Sekar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
L.Raj
IND
--
--
P.Marimuthu
DMSK
--
--
M.L.Ravi
TIK
--
--
Kamesh
PPI(S)
--
--
L.Praveen Kumar
MKK
--
--
K.Prabhakaran
SUCI
--
--
J. Sebastin
NTK
--
--
Kaliyammal.P
IND
--
--
S.Prithiviraj
IND
--
--
A.G.Damodharan
IND
--
--
P.Santhana Krishnan
IND
--
--
S.Ganesh
IND
--
--
R.Arulmurugan
MNM
--
--
A. G. Mourya
IND
--
--
V.Saravanan
IND
--
--
G.Srinivasan
DMK
--
--
Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy
IND
--
--
J.Dharanidharan
IND
--
--
C.Dhanraj
IND
--
--
S.Selvaraj
DMDK
--
--
Alagaapuram R.Mohanraj

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.91% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai North was: T G Venkatesh Babu (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,07,700 men, 7,14,428 women and 264 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chennai North Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Chennai North is: 13.0802 80.2838

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई उत्तर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই উত্তর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई उत्तर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ ઉત્તર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை வடக்கு, தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై ఉత్తర, త‌మిళ‌నాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಉತ್ತರ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ നോർത്ത്, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
