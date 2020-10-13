Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5.15 pm MDS5 KA-VIOLENCE-EX MAYOR Ex Cong Mayor named accused in Bengaluru violence case Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch, probing the violence here over an ‘inflammatory’ social media post, has named former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj as one of the accused in the case, police said. MDS6 TN-CM-LD BEREAVED TN CM Palaniswami bereaved, mother passes away Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co- coordinator K Palaniswami’s mother Davusayammal died of heart attack in Salem.

MDS9 KA-PORTFOLIO-MINISTER Minister Sriramulu accepts new portfolio after meeting with K’taka CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu, who was said to be miffed after he was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio during the cabinet reshuffle, said he accepted the new responsibility ‘happily’, following attempts by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to placate him. MDS10 AP-LD RAINS Heavy rains lash AP as deep depression crosses coast Amaravati: The deep depression in Bay of Bengal that crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district on Tuesday morning left a trail of devastation as it brought with it a massive downpour in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

MDS12 KA-KANGANA-CASE Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws, police said. MES4 TN-DRUGS-REPOSITORY Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine inaugurated Chennai: A Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine (Southern Plateau Region), which will also act as a reference library for authentication of raw drugs, was inaugurated at the National Institute of Siddha here.

