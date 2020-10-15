Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern Region At 5 Pm.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,432 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths take toll to 1,249 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,17,670 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,249, the state government said on Thursday. MDS5 TL-RAINS-RELIEF Relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of Telangana Hyderabad: Relief operations were underway on Thursday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rains thatcaused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property and also standing agriculture crops.

MDS7 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570. Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday.

MDS11 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth pays property tax, says rushing to court was a mistake Chennai: Top actor Rajinikanth on Thursday paid Rs 6.56 lakh property tax, including penalty, for his marriage hall and said an appeal should have been made to the city corporation and the “mistake” of rushing to court could have been avoided. MDS12 KL-LD AKKITHAM Malayalam poet, Jnanpith award winner Akkitham dies at 94 (Adds details) Thrissur: Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith award winner Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, who is said to have heralded modernism in Malayalam poetry, died at a private hospital here on Thursday.

MDS13 KA-VIVEK OBEROI-LD RAID Drug case: Bengaluru cops searching for Aditya Alva raid Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence (Adds details) Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s residence at Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case, police sources here said. MES4 KA-VIOLENCE-CONG Cong rejects internal rivalry as reason for attack on its MLA’s house Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday rejected police’s attribution of internal party rivalry as the reason for attack on its MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house during the violence in parts of the city in August..

