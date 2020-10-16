Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern Region At 5 Pm.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Telangana adds 1,554 new cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,256 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,19,224 while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,256, the state government said on Friday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 287 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 32,766 Puducherry: Puducherry added 287 fresh COVID-19 cases while one fatality took the death toll in the union territory to 571, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday.

MDS4 AP-GADKARI-ACCIDENTS Union Minister lauds TN’s efforts to reduce road accidents, related fatalities Amaravati: Lauding the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts at reducing road accidents and related fatalities, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked other states to take it as an example and work on a mission mode to decrease the mishaps and deaths. MDS5 TN-AIADMK AIADMK vows to win 2021 TN Assembly polls, score hat- trick Chennai: The AIADMK on Friday exhorted cadres to take a vow to see that the party wins the 2021 Assembly polls for the third time in a row, a “historic feat,” to ensure it holds the reins of power during its golden jubilee celebrations (2021-22) and work towards it from now on.

MDS7 TL-TRIBAL GIRL-DEATH Telangana tribal girl, set on fire for resisting rape, dies in hospital Hyderabad: A 13-year-old tribal girl, who was set on fire, allegedly by her employer at his home for resisting a rape attempt, died here on Thursday night while undergoing treatment for nearly a month, police said..

