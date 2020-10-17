Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5.10 pm. MDS1 KL-SABARIMALA Sabarimala temple opens for devotees Sabarimala (Kerala): The famed Lord Ayyappa temple here opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers.

MDS4 KA-DASARA Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru amid COVID-19 shadow Mysuru: The famous 10-day long Dasara festivities commenced in this palace city on Saturday with religious fervour, amid the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. MDS6 BIZ-VIRUS VACCINE-DRREDDY’S DRL gets DCGI s nod to conduct COVID-19 vaccine phase 2/3 human trails Hyderabad: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russias sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Hyderabad Metro Rail runs special train to ferry pregnant lady Hyderabad: In a rare gesture, the Hyderabad Metro Rail arranged a special train service to ferry a pregnant woman to her destination during the recent downpour, which pounded the city and left several areas inundated.

