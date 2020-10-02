Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Highlights From The Southern Region

at 5.15 pm. MDS1 KL-VIRUS-PROHIBITORY ORDERS Kerala govt imposes Section 144 to curb coronavirus spread Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has imposed section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people to control the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

MDS4 RAHUL-ARREST-FAST Pondy CM observes fast condemning police action against Rahul in UP Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues observed a fast here to condemn the Uttar Pradesh police for its ‘reckless’ behaviour against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when they were proceeding to meet a rape victim’s family. MDS5 TN-AIADMK TN CM, Dy CM attend events together for the first time days after standoff Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam together took part in public events here on Friday for the first time days after they crossed swords over who should be the ruling AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections.

MES5 KA-VIRUS-TESTING Karnataka to triple COVID-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model Bengaluru: Keen to scale up testing infrastructure for COVID-19, the Karnataka government has decided to establish RT-PCR labs in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and the tender process for it would be taken up soon, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. MES6 PD-SCHOOLS Students of grade nine to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 for doubt clarification Puducherry: The Puducherry government announced that students from grade 9 to 12 will have classes from October 8 in schools here and in Karaikal region. PTI ROH ROH 10021718 NNNN.

