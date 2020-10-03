Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Highlights From The Southern Region

at 5 pm. MDS2 KL-VIRUS-PROHIBITORY ORDERS Prohibitory orders to halt COVID-19 spread come into force in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: With Kerala witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders came into force across the state as per which not more than five people can assemble at any place, including banks, shops and commercial establishments.

MDS4 KL-FARM BILLS-MURALEEDHARAN Union minister slams Cong, Left parties "vicious" campaign against Farm bills Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister V Muraleedharan slammed the opposition for its "vicious" campaign against the Farm bills and said the Congress and the Left parties were playing with the lives and livelihood of farmers. MES2 KL-FISH-DISCOVERY Scientists discover new family of bony fish in western ghats Kochi: Scientists from India, Germany, United Kingdom and Switzerland have discovered a new family of bony fish from the Western Ghats, and named it Aenigmachannidae.

