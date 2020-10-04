Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana COVID-19 tally inches closer to two lakh mark Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly two lakh, while ten more deaths pushed the toll to 1,163, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

MDS3 KA-MINISTER LD RESIGNATION C T Ravi quits Yediyurappa cabinet days after appointment as BJP General Secretary Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has tendered his resignation, days after being appointed BJP national General Secretary, sources close to him said on Sunday. MDS4 PD-VIRUS-CASES 539 fresh COVID-19 cases push tally to 29,089 in Puducherry Puducherry: The COVID-19 tally in the union territory of Puducherry rose to 29,089 with the addition of 343 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 539 with five more fatalities, the government said on Sunday.

MDS5 KL-NAVY LD CRASH 2 Navy personnel killed as glider crashes in Kochi Kochi: A Navy glider on a routine training sortie crashed here on Sunday, killing two crew members, a Defence spokesperson said. MES1 KA-DRUGS-RAID Five pubs raided in Bengaluru to check drug menace Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch police raided five pubs in the city as part of its crackdown against the drug menace..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor