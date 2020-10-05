Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 tally breaches two lakh mark in Telangana Hyderabad: The COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed the two lakh mark with 1,335 new cases being reported, a state government bulletin said on Monday.

MDS5 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 194 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,277 Puducherry: Puducherry has registered 194 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 29,277, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday. MDS6 TN-AIADMK AIADMK top leader OPS hints at “decision” amid standoff with CM Chennai: Two days ahead of announcement on the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday hinted at the probability of a “decision” considering the welfare of the people and cadres.

MDS7 CBI-SEARCHES-BJP “Ridiculous, meaningless”: BJP on Cong protests over CBI searches Bengaluru: The BJP described as “ridiculous and meaningless” protests by the Congress over CBI conducting searches at multiple premises on Monday in a corruption case related to party leader D K Shivakumar. MDS8 TL-FARM-REDDY Only middlemen, not farmers, in Punjab agitating against new Agri laws: Union Minister Hyderabad: It is only agents or middlemen in agricultural marketyards in Punjab who are agitating against the new farm laws as they tend to lose crores of rupees as commission with the new legislations, not farmers, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

MDS9 KA-SHIVAKUMAR-DCM CBI searches on Shivakumar has nothing to do with bypolls: Karnataka deputy CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday clarified that the CBI searches on properties linked to state Congress President D K Shivakumar were not politically motivated and it has nothing to do with the November 3 bypolls to two assembly constituencies in the state. MES4 KA-CYBERSECURITY POLICY Karnataka govt to launch cybersecurity policy soon Bengaluru: The Karnataka government would soon come out with a cybersecurity policy, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday..

