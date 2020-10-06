Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5.30 pm. MDS1 KA-DRUGS-RAIDS CCB raids Ricky Rai’s premises in connection with drug case Bengaluru: Officials of the Central Crime Branch, probing the drug case, carried out searches at various premises belonging to Ricky Rai here and in other parts of the state, police said on Tuesday.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES 1,983 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; Recovery rate over 86 per cent Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 2.02 lakh, even as the recovery rate in the state rose to over 86 per cent. MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES Three die of COVID-19 in Pondy, 407 cases added Puducherry: Three people died of coronavirus in Puducherry on Tuesday, raising the toll in the union territory to 546.

MDS4 KA-DRUGS-BINEESH Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED in drugs case Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case. MDS6 KA-SHIVAKUMAR-BROTHER Shivakumar’s brother disputes CBI claim on cash recovery during searches Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar’s brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Tuesday claimed that the CBI has accounted for only Rs 6.78 lakh cash seized at their premises, though it said Rs 57 lakh was recovered during the searches.

MDS8 TN-SITHARAMAN-MSP Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Congress vis-a-vis the new farm legislations, saying those who did not even provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for commodities other than paddy and wheat were now raising ‘unreasonable’ apprehensions. MES2 DEF-TN-VESSEL ICG Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Vigraha’ launched to enhance coastal security Chennai: The seventh offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), ‘Vigraha’ was formally unveiled at Kattupalli here on Tuesday..

