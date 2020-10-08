Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,896 new COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths push toll to 1,201 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,06,644, while the death toll rose to 1,201 with 12 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 386 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 30,539 Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday reported 386 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 30,539. MES4 TL-BYPOLL-DUBBAK Dubbak bypoll in Telangana set to witness triangular contest Hyderabad: The bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana, scheduled to be held on November 3, would witness a three-cornered contest among the ruling TRS, opposition Congress and the BJP.

MES5 TN-CM-KARNATAKA-SCHOOLS TN CM requests Yediyurappa to fill vacancies of Tamil teachers in Karnataka Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa to take steps to fill vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and state-aided schools, citing an association’s plea..

