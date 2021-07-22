Chennai Official Asks Juniors to Fix Roads Ahead of RSS Chief Bhagwat’s Visit, Removed from Post

Chennai: A corporation official in Chennai, who sent a circular to subordinates to prepare city roads ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, has been relieved from his post, after facing social media backlash over using state government machinery for the occasion.

Bhagwat, chief of right-wing cultural organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is expected to be in town on Thursday, said the notice from the Assistant Commissioner of the Madurai Corporation. “Ahead of the visit of Annar (elder brother)…” read the official notice, causing a flutter on social media.

The official said roads leading up to the airport and the venue that would host Bhagwat needed to be cleaned up, streetlamps repaired, and the surroundings spruced up. The note also said corporation work may be avoided at spots that Bhagwat’s vehicle was expected to cross.

The note was circulated immediately on social media, causing instant backlash.

On Wednesday, a day ahead of Bhagwat’s visit, the city corporation relieved the assistant commissioner from the post through a notice, and asked him to present himself before officials.

Tamil Nadu’s opposition party AIADMK has been caught up in an internal challenge after VK Sasikala got released from prison and started to claim control of the party. The usual political crossfire in the state had been confined between the two Dravidian parties till now, but the BJP, which had won four Assembly seats, has been hitting out against the DMK government actively since the elections.

