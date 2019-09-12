Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Chennai Open wells Act as Breeding Grounds for Mosquitoes, Says Former City Health Officer

Chennai was mentioned as 'a peculiar case' by the authors of the study, mentioning that nearly 71% of the cases in Tamil Nadu were from the city alone.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chennai Open wells Act as Breeding Grounds for Mosquitoes, Says Former City Health Officer
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

India has been undergoing a severe menace due to mosquito-borne diseases, and it is not hidden anymore. The increasing numbers of vector-borne diseases, especially, dengue, malaria, zika and chikungunya have been a concern all throughout the country. Recently, a research published in the medical journal Lancet has ranked India at the fourth number, in the ranking of global incidence of malaria in 2017.

According to the report, the country was affected with at least 10 million of the 219 million malaria cases that were reported worldwide. However, along with such a high number of cases, what constitutes a major concern for Indians is the mention of Chennai by the public health experts. The south-Indian city was mentioned as “a peculiar case” by the authors of the study, mentioning that nearly 71% of the cases in Tamil Nadu were from Chennai alone.

This has caused worry among the city folks. Former city health officer Dr P Kuganandam, who is the chairman of the Indian Public Health foundation, has opened up about the previous efforts undertaken in the city to keep the diseases causing mosquitoes at the bay. When Dr Kuganandam was asked if the city is a hot bed for malaria, he revealed to Times of India, “Chennai, for various reasons has always been the epicentre for the vector-borne disease in Tamil Nadu.”

Listing out the reasons behind it, he added, “First, the city is unplanned. Then we have more than 3 lakh houses with open overheard tanks and more than one lakh wells. These are breeding grounds for the malarial mosquitoes. These mosquitoes prefer clean water to breed. Sadly, more than 30% of the open overhead tanks are in government buildings. Unless we close them all we will not be able to bring eliminate malaria.”

The increase in the number of mosquito-borne diseases always remains as a concern. However, Dr Kuganandam believes that there has been a decline in malaria cases in TN and Chennai already. He briefed, “That is mostly because there is a population shift in mosquitoes. From being one of the most commonly found mosquitoes, Anopheles, is now replaced by the dengue-causing Aedes. The improvements in socio-economic and environmental factors have also played a large role in bringing down numbers.”

However, he did not decline that out of the total number of cases in the state, Chennai contributes a substantial number.

Talking about the efforts made in the city to curb the number of malaria cases, Dr Kuganandam said, “For several decades, Chennai’s landscapes have been a habitat for vectors with water storage containers, wells, gutters, and construction sites. While corporation officials pour anti-larval solutions into the water, there is a desperate need to improve strategies and interventions. In 2009, the city was divided into sectors and one health worker was appointed to visit every 500 houses. We need to hermetically seal or scientifically close wells and tanks. Buildings should be designed in such way that there is no water stagnation. If we improve water supply, there will be lesser need for rooftop storage.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram