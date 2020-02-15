Chennai Police Lathi-charge Anti-CAA Protesters After 2 Women Officers Get Injured in Clashes

Chennai: The police resorted to a lathi-charge late on Friday to disperse anti-CAA protesters, after two women officers were injured in a clash with the agitators.

The police action triggered demonstrations across cities, largely by a multitude of Muslim groups. Massive crowds gathered in places like Alandur, Mount Road and Tambaram in Chennai. Protests also took place in Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy districts.

Protesters raised slogans against the ‘high-handedness’ of the police.

A man shows his injuries after the clash.

Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan held a meeting with the protest-organisers in the city, hearing out their complaints. According to reports, the police had detained a group of protesters in Washermanpet in the North Chennai area, on the ground that they did not obtain permission to hold demonstrations.

Incensed by police action, protesters gathered to seek their release and permission for peaceful protests. However, police forces said that stones were hurled by protesters, triggering need for use of "mild force."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.