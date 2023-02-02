Chennai Police to Use 'Bangle' Technique to Trace Missing Elderly People

With the police finding a 77-year-old woman within two hours after she had gone missing, the team have now come up with a comprehensive plan to trace elderly people who go missing in the future.

The cops will give them bangles with the contact number of kin engraved on them so that a passerby can call and assist in their rescue.

On January 28, a family in Chennai’s Arumbakkam area was shocked as their family member, an elderly woman named Rajeshwari vanished from home without a trace.

The family members who persisted in looking about were disheartened when they failed to locate Rajeshwari. They then reported the matter to the police and said that the old woman suffers from memory loss due to her advanced age.

Later, the police opened a case, and Rajeshwari’s whereabouts were sought after. Meanwhile, the police quickly notified the police control room and shared Rajeshwari’s photo with all of Chennai’s police station WhatsApp groups. On January 30, the elderly woman was traced to Washermenpet, close to Tondiarpet railway station during the night hours.

The Washermenpet police then confirmed that the elderly woman was Rajeshwari and alerted the Arumbakkam police station right away. The elderly woman was personally taken to be saved by Arumbakkam police and returned to her family. Earlier, when pressed further about her origins, the elderly woman was unable to respond.

Realizing that elderly people frequently go missing due to age-related memory loss, Prakash, an SI, bought a bangle for Rs 400 and had one of the family members’ phone numbers inscribed on it and provided it to the old woman.

Speaking about this, Arumbakkam assistant commissioner Arul Santhosh Amuthu said, “We are collecting lists of elderly residents from the neighbourhood. The bangle with prominent phone numbers on it will be handed to individuals who tend to wander astray.

The programme aims to make it possible for anyone who comes across these individuals in public. We are focusing on all senior individuals, but especially on persons who, owing to disease or age, may briefly become imbalanced and lose track of place, without any contact or identity,” he added.

Further, the police team said that they have decided to provide bangles with phone numbers to destitute elderly people on the streets to make it simple to determine their identity during a crisis.

