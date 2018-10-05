English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai, Puducherry Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall in the Next 3 Days: IMD
An IMD official said, a low pressure area is likely to form above the Arabian Sea on Friday. This could develop into a depression and move north westwards in the next 48 hours, causing 12% excessive rainfall than usual in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry.
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Chennai till October 7.
An IMD official said, a low pressure area is likely to form above the Arabian Sea on October 5. This could develop into a depression and move north westwards in the next 48 hours, causing 12 per cent excessive rainfall than usual in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry.
According to a TOI report, Skymet a private weather forecasting agency has predicted that the winds over Tamil Nadu have changed direction because of which rainfall in the state is expected to intensify and monsoon is about to strike anytime.
The officials concerned have instructed all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures. The devastating aftermath of the Chennai floods of 2015, has made the northeast monsoon a matter of deep concern.
Dr S. Balachandran, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC of Chennai told Deccan Chronicle that according to IMD prediction, the rainfall would be 12 per cent of normal to above normal rainfall this monsoon season.
However, one cannot predict if the October to December monsoon will be worse than previous rainfalls during northeast monsoon, he added.
