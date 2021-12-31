Chennai Rain News Updates: Showers to Continue for Next 3 Days, Says IMD; Red Alert in 4 Districts

Chennai Rain News Updates: Heavy rains in Chennai led to three deaths due to electrocution and four subways were shut down on Thursday. Nearly 100 streets in Chennai city were waterlogged and the officials and employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation are at work to clear the waterlogging in the city.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said a red alert has been issued for 4 districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet. He told the media that 106 streets in the city are waterlogged and once the rain stops, the waterlogging would be cleared.

Here are latest updates:

• S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General, IMD, while speaking to media said, “The interaction of easterly winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper level has brought rain to the city. The rains in the city will continue till January 3."

• Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said. Weather enthusiasts made claims in the social media vis-a-vis the intensity of rains and on showers beating previous records. One such claim said Thursday’s rains in Chennai was the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials here, however, did not confirm such claims.

• Ramachandran said the tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for inflow and if necessary they would be opened for safety. He added that rains received were high in Nandanam, Vadapalani and M.R.C. Nagar in Chennai city.

• Due to the severe rainfall and to enable passengers to reach their homes safely, CMRL had extended its service timings till 12 am on December 30.

• Heavy rainfall also caused traffic jam at Chennai’s Mount Road. It was a repeat of scenes witnessed here last month as motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads and subways while showers led to traffic congestion in the city and suburbs.

• According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar here. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 CM (Madhavaram) to 10 CM (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 AM and 6.15 PM today.

