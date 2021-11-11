Chennai Rains: Scared of Losing Cars to Floods, Chennai Residents Park Them on Flyovers

As incessant rains brought life to a standstill in Chennai, many of the city’s residents were found parking their cars on both sides of the flyover between Velachery and Pallikaranai as a precautionary measure against the rainfall which had in 2015 led to the loss of many materialistic properties including cars.

The rainfall led to the rise of the water level of many residential areas across Chennai. Scarred from the 2015 floods when many had lost their cars to the deluge, residents began to shift their cars on the flyover after water began to submerge roads in the area.

Among those parking their cars was also a businessman residing in Velachery. Talking to The News Minute he recounted his experience in the 2015 floods and said how he had to sell his car at a very low rate after failing to get the insurance money.

“This time, I didn’t want to take any risk, so I’m parking the car on the flyover. Depending on the rain situation, I will decide what to do next,” he was quoted saying.

As the intensity of the rain increased, water was reported to have entered the ground floor of most of the houses causing people to move to safer places.

Another resident of Velachery said that he too plans to shift out of his house if the water level increases further while he has already parked his Xylo on the flyover to avoid damage. “I had done the same thing on November 7, when it started raining heavily,” he told TNM

Many who had previously lost their cars in the 2015 floods were also among the one’s parking on the flyover. Saravanan, who lost his Indica car in 2015 too decided to park his new Renault Duster car on the Velachery flyover in the hope that it does not get damaged.

The practice of parking cars on the flyover had started on November 7 with the onset of the rain. Over 15 cars were parked on both the Velachery and Pallikaranai flyovers on Thursday while more residents were seen bringing their cars as they brace for possible flooding around their houses.

Heavy rains have been pounding Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Several roads in Chennai were inundated on Thursday. The traffic police closed at least seven roads and 11 subways and created diversions across the city for commuters. Due to waterlogging on rail tracks, some suburban trains were suspended while others were delayed. The Airport Authority of India said flights operations were normal, and special arrangements were being made at airports due to the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, at least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts, on Thursday.

