Chennai Rains: Schools Shut in Several TN Districts, Showers with Thunderstorm & Lightning Predicted

With the arrival of the northeast monsoon season on October 29 in southern India, several areas of Tamil Nadu has been witnessing rain followed by thunderstorms.

The regional met department has warned of heavy rain in Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalapattu till Wednesday.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Tuesday morning predicted moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area during the next three hours.

“Thunderstorm & lightning with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry during the next three hours,” it further said.

Schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu have been declared shut for Tuesday.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on Monday evening, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days.

Stormwater drain work is yet to be completed in several areas around Chennai, Erode, Salem, and Kancheepuram, leading to waterlogging and inundation in several areas, as per IANS.

Rains are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days due to the presence of a low atmospheric circulation in the Southwest Bay of Bengal along the North Sri Lankan coast and the onset of northeast monsoon rains as per the Chennai Meteorological Center.

