Chennai Rains Updates: City Witnesses Record Showers, Schools to Remain Closed for 2nd Day; Heavy Rain Warning Issued

Chennai is witnessing its first spell of intense showers after the northeast monsoon set in this year on October 29. Heavy rains pounded the city on Monday night and Tuesday, leading to inundation and traffic snarls in several areas. Two persons were killed in rain related incidents. Schools and colleges in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu will be closed for a second day on Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu in the next few days. The RMC on Wednesday morning issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai for the day.

As the met department forecast 35 to 75 percent more rains this season, CM M K Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the monsoon preparedness across the state and urged district administrations to be prepared with relief and emergency operation plans.

Latest updates:

• Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur for a second day due to excessive rainfall. Schools to remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu as well, as per ANI.

• Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

• City saw record showers on Tuesday. For the first time in three decades, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded 8cm in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm, followed by 12 cm in Perambur.

• Two people died in rain-related incidents in the city. While a man was electrocuted on Monday night, a woman died after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city’s northern area of Pulianthope. Houses in low-lying areas of north Chennai were inundated. Two subways were shut and the city saw heavy traffic congestion in parts.

• CM M K Stalin chaired a virtual meeting of top officials to review monsoon preparedness.

• Greater Chennai Corporation authorities on Tuesday inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities like KK Nagar in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

The civic body also warned citizens of stagnation and provided a helpline to call in case stagnated water does not drain.

As the intensity of rains are high, water will stagnate during rains. If it does not drain in 2 to 4 hours, pls contact us.

Also please contact us at 1913 in case of any emergency/SOS.

(2/2)#ChennaiCorporation #ChennaiRains#HeretoServe pic.twitter.com/0jjeXiF4I0 — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 1, 2022

• Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to witness moderate rainfall. “Present cyclone circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. Also, an east-west shear zone lies over Tamil Nadu… for next 3 days, moderate rainfall is likely over a few places in TN, Puducherry,” said Dr S. Balachandran, Head of RMC Chennai. Fishermen have been warned to not venture into the seas until Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here