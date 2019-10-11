Chennai Records Highest Number of Dengue Cases in Tamil Nadu; 543 Infected

Chennai records the highest number of dengue cases in Tamil Nadu so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, 3,034 people in Tamil Nadu have been tested positive of dengue of which the highest incidence of 543 cases were reported by Chennai till October 8.

Dengue is spread by female mosquito, Aedes aegypti which bites during early morning and in evening before dusk.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Public Health department say dengue incidence should start declining in a week or two, The Hindu reported.

According to official data, Chennai Corporation, Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Vellore health unit districts were recording a high number of dengue cases this year. Dharmapuri reported 272 cases, Tiruvallur 173, while and Coimbatore recorded 159 cases till October 8.

The data further showed that 10 of the 42 health unit districts in Tamil Nadu have recorded over 100 dengue cases so far this year.

Health officials are reaching out to people emphasising on the importance of preventing mosquito breeding, seeking timely treatment for fever and staying cautious for three days after fever subsides.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the aim was to make people suffering from fever seek medical help immediately. “We have roped in pharmacies to ensure that persons with fever do not resort to self-medication and delay seeking treatment. Private practitioners should contact us for treatment protocol or refer cases early," she was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

There has been a 10 percent decrease in the case load at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital (ICH) for Children, while situation at both the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has stabilised, The Hindu reported K. Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, saying.

“There is a slight decline in the number of cases in Dharmapuri and Salem, while the incidence in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts is stabilising. We are taking up works on emergency mode in Chennai Corporation. We should reduce the incidence further, and bring it under control in places, particularly Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Dharmapuri,” Kolandaswamy said, adding that the cases would start declining in one or two weeks.

Doctors at ICH said there are about 35 to 45 patients who tested positive of dengue at any point in time, and the condition of all was stable. “Fluid management and monitoring is vital in dengue management,” the daily quoted a senior doctor saying.

P. Kuganantham, former city health officer, said dengue cases are on the rise but are lesser in number as compared to previous years. “Chennai and its surrounding areas received intermittent showers that led to collection of water on terraces, sun shades and articles. Heavy rains would have washed away mosquito breeding sources. Chennai Corporation should reach hidden breeding sources such as locked houses, unoccupied premises and construction sites,” The Hindu quoted Kunganantham saying.

He further said that 30 percent of buildings in the Chennai were government/corporation buildings and measures should be adopted soon to destroy breeding grounds of disease-spreading mosquitoes on the premises.

