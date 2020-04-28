Chennai Records Highest Single-day Spike in Covid-19 Cases as Tamil Nadu Crosses 2,000-mark
Four children under two years of age – including a five-day-old baby – are among those who were tested positive today.
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in a government-run hospital in Chennai, REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Chennai: After recording a dip in the number of coronavirus-positive cases over the last few days, Tamil Nadu has once again reported a spike. On Tuesday, the state saw 120 new cases, of which 103 were recorded in Chennai alone.
Four children under two years of age – including a five-day-old baby – are among those who were tested positive today. Two police officers and a wholesale market vendor in Chennai's Koyembedu also tested positive. The source of infection of some of the cases is being investigated.
A 68-year-old patient passed away in a private hospital on Tuesday, according to a government bulletin. The aggregate number of infections in the state has risen to 2,058.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat, said coronavirus cases in the state were on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.
While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said.
Chennai continues to top the list with a total of 673 cases so far, while Coimbatore has recorded 141 cases and Tiruppur 112.
Cities like Chennai are likely to see an extension of the lockdown beyond May 3 to contain the spread of virus, according to government sources.
(With inputs from PTI)
