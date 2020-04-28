Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Chennai Records Highest Single-day Spike in Covid-19 Cases as Tamil Nadu Crosses 2,000-mark

Four children under two years of age – including a five-day-old baby – are among those who were tested positive today.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 28, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chennai Records Highest Single-day Spike in Covid-19 Cases as Tamil Nadu Crosses 2,000-mark
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in a government-run hospital in Chennai, REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Chennai: After recording a dip in the number of coronavirus-positive cases over the last few days, Tamil Nadu has once again reported a spike. On Tuesday, the state saw 120 new cases, of which 103 were recorded in Chennai alone.

Four children under two years of age – including a five-day-old baby – are among those who were tested positive today. Two police officers and a wholesale market vendor in Chennai's Koyembedu also tested positive. The source of infection of some of the cases is being investigated.

A 68-year-old patient passed away in a private hospital on Tuesday, according to a government bulletin. The aggregate number of infections in the state has risen to 2,058.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat, said coronavirus cases in the state were on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.

While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said.

Chennai continues to top the list with a total of 673 cases so far, while Coimbatore has recorded 141 cases and Tiruppur 112.

Cities like Chennai are likely to see an extension of the lockdown beyond May 3 to contain the spread of virus, according to government sources.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres