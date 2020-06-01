Chennai Returnee Becomes Arunachal's Fifth Coronavirus Patient

Arunachal Pradesh reported its fifth COVID-19 case on Monday after a 26-year-old student who had returned to the state from Chennai tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said.

With the fresh case, a total of four persons are now afflicted with the disease in Arunachal Pradesh while the state's first patient has recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

The new patient had returned to the state in a Shramik Special train on May 23 and was housed in a quarantine centre in Namsai district. His swab samples have tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

"He is asymptomatic and has been shifted to a COVID care centre," Parthiban said.

More than a month after Arunachal Pradesh was declared coronavirus-free following the recovery of the first and then, only COVID-19 patient, a 30-year-old student who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 24.

Another 19-year-old student who had returned from Chennai on May 24 by a train tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 27.

A 12-year-old student who had returned from Delhi in a bus tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31.