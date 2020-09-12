Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS4 KA-DRUGS-ARREST CCB arrests one more person in drug abuse case Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch, probing the drug menace among the bigwigs of Karnataka including film actors, arrested one more person in connection with the case, police said.

MDS5 TN-GIRL-NEET-SUICIDE NEET: Another medical aspirant dies by suicide in TN Madurai: A 19 year-old medical aspirant died of alleged suicide here on Saturday, apparently ‘apprehensive’ over the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), police said. MDS7 TN-ASSEMBLY-DMK-NOTICE TN Assembly issues notices anew to Stalin, DMK legislators in gutka sachets issue Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Privilege Committee has issued fresh notices to Leader of Opposition and DMK president M K Stalin and his legislators on the issue of display of banned gutkha sachets in the House in 2017, seeking their response by Monday.

MES1 TN-LOCKDOWN-BIRDS As birds call, song fills ears; Many endemic species sighted in TN during lockdown Chennai: The lockdown forced people to largely remain within the confines of their homes, but it was life as usual for birds and a good number of them were sighted by bird watchers here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu. MES5 KL-QUARANTINE-DEATH Engineer in quarantine found dead with throat slit Kannur(Ker): A 30-year-old engineer, who had returned from Kuwait and was in quarantine here, was found dead with his throat slit, police said.

MES6 AP-GAS-TAX AP govt enhances tax on natural gas by 10 per cent Amaravati(AP): Citing the fall in revenues due to the .

