Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 2,137 COVID-19 cases; Tally rises to 1.71 lakh Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infecction count to 1,71,306 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,033, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

MDS2 TL-MAOISTS-FIRING Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Telangana: Police Hyderabad: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police in Kumaram Bheem District in Telangana, police said on Sunday. MDS3 KA-ASSEMBLY-SESSION Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature to begin tomorrow under COVID shadow Bengaluru: An eight-day monsoon session of Karnataka legislature will begin on Monday under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, amid unprecedented safety measures and restrictions, as several Ministers and legislators have tested positive for the infection.

MDS4 KA-RAINS Torrential rains wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka, Udupi worst hit Bengaluru: Heavy rains in the past few days have wreaked havoc in several parts of Karnataka, especially in coastal Udupi district where houses and crops have been submerged, prompting the government to rush disaster response force personnel for rescue operations on Sunday. MDS5 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry’s COVID-19 toll mounts to 458, CFR remains at 2 pc Puducherry: The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory of Puducherry mounted to 458 on Sunday with ten more people succumbing to the disease as the case fatality rate remained at two per cent, higher than 1.61 per cent at the national level.

MDS6 LS-AP-MP-TEMPLES “Constructive destruction” of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha New Delhi: YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a constructive destruction of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a dharmic commission be established to address the issue..

