Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS8 KA-SESSION Karnataka CM hints at curtailing legislature session, LoP wants extension Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hinted at curtailing the eight-day long monsoon session of the state legislature that began on Monday, saying he will discuss with opposition leaders about ending it soon after discussion on important necessary issues, due to the COVID pandemic.

MDS7 TN-FARMBILLS-DMK-PROTEST DMK, allies demand withdrawal of farm bills, to stage protests across TN on September 28 Chennai: The DMK and its allies on Monday decided to stage protests across Tamil Nadu on September 28 to urge the Centre to take back the farm bills passed in Parliament. MDS6 KL-NAVY-WOMEN Two women officers to operate helicopters from warships Kochi: In a first,two women officers have been selected to join as ‘Observers’ (Airborne Tacticians) in the Indian Navy’s helicopter stream that would ultimately pave the way for women being posted in frontline warships.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities Puducherry: Puducherry logged 273 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday pushing the overall tally in the union territory to 23,191. MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths take toll to 1,042 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,72,608, while death toll rose to 1,042 with nine more fatalities.

MES1 KL-QUARRY-BLAST Two workers killed in quarry blast in Kerala Kochi: Two workers were killed in a blast that occurred at a building adjacent to a quarry in Malayattoor near Kalady in the wee hours of Monday, police said. MES3 TN-SCHEME-CM TN rolls out 3501 Amma mobile fair price shops Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expanded the Amma mobile fair price shop scheme across the state, rolling out over 3000 such units to benefit more than 5.37 lakh ration card holders..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor