Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS4 TN-CM-CENTRE-PANEL Reconstitute panel on Indian culture’s evolution, TN CM tells PM Modi Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami urged the Centre to reconstitute an expert committee under the Culture Ministry to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia by including scholars from Tamil Nadu.

MDS5 TN-ABDUCTION-PA Four-member gang abducts TN minister’s PA at knife-point Coimbatore: The personal assistant (PA) of a Tamil Nadu Minister was kidnapped at knife-point by a four-member gang in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district, police said. MDS7 KA-BILLS-AGRI EXPERT Farm Bills offer revolutionary changes,says agriculture expert Bengaluru: The farm sector Bills offer “revolutionary” changes benefiting the farmers and help break the network of middlemen, money-lenders and market operators, an agriculture expert said.

MES1 KL-VIRUS-MINISTER Another Kerala Minister contracts coronavirus Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be infected by the deadly virus. PTI ROH ROH 09231703 NNNN.

