Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 668 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 24,895 Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday logged 668 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 24,895, a top Health department official said.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of positive infections to 1,79,246, while the death toll rose to 1,070 with eight more fatalities, the State government said. MDS3 TN-RAIL-MINISTER-CONDOLENCES TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Angadi’s death Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi.

MDS4 KL-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears before NIA Kochi: Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar on Thursday appeared before the National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, two months after he was quizzed by the agency in connection with the sensational case, sources said. MDS6 TN-CM-GUJARAT-SCHOOL Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution.

MES5 KL-VIRUS-CASE-KSU KSU chief booked for providing fake contact info during COVID-19 test Thiruvananthapuram: A case was registered on Thursday against the chief of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of the Congress, K M Abhijith, for furnishing fake contact information to the health workers while being subjected to COVID-19 test recently, police said..

