Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS2 TN-VIRUS-SPB-MOURNING Mourners flock to SPB’s farm house to pay homage Chennai: From celebrities, fans to the general public, mourners lined up at Tamaraipakkam near here to pay homage to star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB.

MDS7 TN-SPB-LD BURIAL “Singing moon,” S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours Chennai: Versatile singer, actor and music composer S P Balasubrahmanyam hailed as “singing moon” and “music cloud” by his millions of fans was laid to rest at his farm house near here with a 24-gun salute by Tamil Nadu police. MDS8 KA-DRUGS-LD ANCHOR Drug case: TV anchor Anushree quizzed by police Mangaluru: Television anchor Anushree was questioned in connection with the drug consumption and peddling case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty.

MES4 KA-VIRUS-DIAGNOSTIC KIT Startup incubated at IISc develops COVID-19 diagnostic kit Bengaluru: Equine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called “Global diagnostic kit” for “accurate and affordable” diagnosis of COVID-19. MES5 TN-ANGLO-INDIANS-QUOTA “Confer separate minority status for Anglos, restore quota in Parliament, Assemblies” Chennai: The Anglo-Indian community has urged the Centre to give it separate minority status and take steps to restore reservation to it in Parliament and State Assemblies for a ten year period. PTI ROH ROH 09261704 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor