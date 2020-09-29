Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS3 TN-AIADMK-PANNERSELVAM Panneerselvam goes into huddle, skips CM-led meet on COVID-19 Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was closeted with a section of leaders, skipping a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami on COVID-19, a day after the two crossed swords over who should lead the party in the 2021 assembly elections.

MES1 KA-SCHOOLS-MINISTER Govt yet to take a decision on reopening schools: Karnataka Education Minister Bengaluru: The Karnataka government sought to assure parents of students that it was not in a hurry to reopen schools in the state and said there was no need for them to panic. MES2 KA-KUMARASWAMY Comparing Bengaluru to epicentre of terror activities is an insult to the city: HDK Bengaluru: Taking strong exception to claims by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy termed it as an ‘insult’ to the city.

MES5 KA-DRUG-ARREST One more held in Karnataka drug case Mangaluru: Central crime branch police (CCB) personnel investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty have arrested a major drug peddler involved in the racket from Mumbai, police sources said. PTI ROH ROH 09291702 NNNN.

