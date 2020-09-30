Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Highlights From The Southern

region at 5 pm. MDS3 BABRI-YEDIYURAPPA Yediyurappa hails Babri mosque verdict, calls it ‘victory of truth’ Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomed the acquittal of BJP stalwart LK Advani and 31 others in the Babri mosque demolition case by a CBI court, describing it as a “victory of truth.” MDS4 BABRI-OWAISI Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case Hyderabad: Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it “obnoxious” and said the central agency should appeal against it.

MES2 TN-VIRUS-SIDDHA Battle against COVID-19: CCRS to submit report by November Chennai: Siddha doctors and researchers here who have completed three studies on ‘Kabasura’ concoction and Siddha drugs are hopeful that the Siddha intervention will gain wide acceptance in the management of coronavirus. MES5 KA-VIRUS-SIDDARAMAIAH Siddaramaiah alleges under reporting of COVID-19 deaths in K’taka, questions govt Bengaluru: Alleging under reporting of COVID-19 deaths, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government in the state of trying to ‘cover up’ its gross mismanagement and negligence. PTI ROH ROH 09301704 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor