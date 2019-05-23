English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Chennai South Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai South (சென்னை தெற்கு) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chennai South (சென்னை தெற்கு) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Chennai South is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Chennai South is 90.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, J Jayavardhan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 1,35,575 votes which was 12.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.55% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 42 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajendran C of AIADMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 32,935 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 43 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai South was: Jayakumar Jayavardhan (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,211 men, 8,94,252 women and 313 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chennai South Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chennai South is: 13.0802 80.2838
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई दक्षिण, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই দক্ষিণ, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई दक्षिण, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ દક્ષિણ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை தெற்கு, தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై దక్షిణ, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ സൗത്ത്, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
DMK
Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian
DMK
Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian
LEADING
In 2009, Rajendran C of AIADMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 32,935 votes which was 4.52% of the total votes polled. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 43 contestants in 2009.
Chennai South Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
M.Radha
IND
--
--
B.Raji
IND
--
--
M.Rajeswari Priya
IND
--
--
Rosi
IND
--
--
A.Ravichandran
IND
--
--
Murthy.M
AIADMK
--
--
Dr.J.Jayavardhan
IND
--
--
Kupal.G.Devadoss
IND
--
--
S.Manova
IND
--
--
J.Janci Rani
IND
--
--
Farmer K.Jayaraman
TIK
--
--
Dr.A.Naresh
PPOI
--
--
K.Murali Krishnan
MNM
--
--
R.Rangarajan
MKK
--
--
V.Thirunavukarasu
RPI(A)
--
--
S.Srinivasan (A) Power Star
SUCI
--
--
Saikumar.S
IND
--
--
D.Hariharan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
G.Devasahayam
IND
--
--
G.Dhansekaran
IND
--
--
P.Azhagiri
IND
--
--
S.Elankumaran
IND
--
--
R.Ganesan
IND
--
--
K.Kannan
IND
--
--
S.Ashok
IND
--
--
Agni Sriramachandran
ICF
--
--
R.Johnson
DMSK
--
--
M.A.Jayakumar
NTK
--
--
A.J.Sherine
IND
--
--
B.Karthikeyan
DMK
--
--
Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian
IND
--
--
N.Subramani
IND
--
--
Dr.E.Subaya (A) Esakki Subaya
IND
--
--
E.Dhanasekaran
IND
--
--
K.Sudhagar
IND
--
--
Sibi Chakkaravarthy
IND
--
--
D.Karthick
IND
--
--
K.Saravana Perumal
IND
--
--
I.Chidambara Anantha Raja (A) Icarr Weeoui
BSP
--
--
Kottur R.Kumar
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chennai South was: Jayakumar Jayavardhan (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,211 men, 8,94,252 women and 313 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chennai South Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chennai South is: 13.0802 80.2838
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चेन्नई दक्षिण, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); চেন্নাই দক্ষিণ, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); चेन्नई दक्षिण, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); ચેન્નઇ દક્ષિણ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); சென்னை தெற்கு, தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); చెన్నై దక్షిణ, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಚೆನ್ನೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ചെന്നൈ സൗത്ത്, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results