Chennai Student Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due to Pressure of Completing Syllabus in 3 Months

A student in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai died by suicide on Thursday allegedly due to pressure of having to complete the entire year's syllabus in three months. The deceased, M Praveen, was studying in class 11 at a private school in Kolathur.

Praveen was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house on Thursday morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Praveen had started going to school on February 8. However, on Thursday he had reportedly stayed back saying he had an assignment.

"I had studied hard for 10th exams but scored low marks. However, I didn't lose confidence. I thought I will do well in 11th. But due to lockdown, we were at home for almost 10 months. I could not understand anything in online class. When schools reopened, I hoped the teachers would give confidence but they were demotivating too, saying I will not pass this year if I hadn't concentrated in online class," a suicide note purportedly written by him reads.

"And now there is hardly any time to complete syllabus. How do I complete a year's syllabus in three months? I have no hope of getting admission for B.Com also now since my marks in 11th and 12th will be considered," the note retrieved by the police reads.

(With inputs from Anbarasan from Chennai)