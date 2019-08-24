Chennai Techie Masquerades as HR Manager, Extorts Nudes from 600 Women on Promise of Jobs

New Delhi: A 33-year-old software engineer was arrested from Chennai for running a fake HR office from his office and duping 600 women into sending their nude pictures and videos in return for a job in a five-star hotel.

Cyberabad police arrested Clement Raj Chezhiyan alias Pradeep, who is an employee of a noted IT firm, from his Chennai home and brought to Hyderabad after a local woman lodged a complaint against him, the Times of India reported.

An investigation into the matter revealed that 600 women across 16 states allegedly sent their nude photos and videos to the techie after they were promised a front-office job in a five-star hotel. They ended up being blackmailed for money by him.

The accused has confessed to committing the crime and said that he began collecting mobile numbers of women as he was frustrated. He said that he had received nude images from women hailing from AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN and Delhi and several other states.

“The accused was usually on the night shift, and he claimed that since he used to feel lonely and get frustrated throughout the day with his wife working, he began collecting mobile phone numbers of women through a popular e-classified portal just for fun. But soon, it gave way to blackmailing,” a senior cop, probing the case, told TOI.

During interrogation, Pradeep revealed that he first masqueraded as an HR manager of a prominent five-star hotel and contacted several “attractive women” for front office jobs. Initially, he spoke to the victims over phone and would clear them for a second-round interview purportedly with a woman colleague, identified as Archana Jagdish.

“Later, the accused himself would contact the victim through a different phone number on WhatsApp and ask them to share their nude pictures from several angles, saying the company was very particular about the candidate’s figure as it was a front office job,” the TOI quoted Miyapur police.

Following this, Pradeep would video call the women and ask them to undress in front of him and display their full body, which he recorded using a software. He would save the videos and photos in a separate password-protected gallery.

“According to Pradeep’s confession, he has so far collected photos and videos of 600 women from 16 states. We are sending the seized gadgets to forensic labs for analysis. He has earned lakhs and we are planning to dig out everything once we get more time to question him,” assistant commissioner of police (Miyapur division) S Ravi Kumar told TOI.

