Chennai Welfare Group Turns Autos Into Oxygen Cylinder Fitter Ambulances, Helps Save 160 Lives

A social welfare organisation in north Chennai has come up with an innovative way to help critical Coronavirus patients in need of oxygen and requiring hospital admission. The NGO has converted a large numbers autos in to ambulances with oxygen cylinders installed in them. So far, the group has helped save 160 lives with this cost-effective initiative.

Some engineering graduates and good Samaritans have come together to work on the project in the wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu during the second wave. With an aim to ensure that no life is lost due to the virus, they have even trained themselves in first aid to further help the patients. They have shared helpline numbers. Patients are taken to nearest COVID care centre in the autos and provided oxygen support on way.

