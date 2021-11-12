CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#AryanKhan#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Chennai Woman Cop Who Carried Sick Man on Shoulder Gets Award from CM Stalin
1-MIN READ

Chennai Woman Cop Who Carried Sick Man on Shoulder Gets Award from CM Stalin

T Rajeshwari on Friday received a 'certificate of appreciation’ from Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Credits: Twitter)

T Rajeshwari on Friday received a 'certificate of appreciation’ from Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Credits: Twitter)

In a 2-minute clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajeshwari, can be seen and walking swiftly, braving the strong winds and heavy rain, to save the man’s life.

T Rajeshwari, an inspector with the Tamil Nadu police who won praise after video emerged of her rescuing an unconscious man from the Chennai flood, on Friday received a ‘certificate of appreciation’ from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a 2-minute clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajeshwari, can be seen and walking swiftly, braving the strong winds and heavy rain, to save the man’s life. She then rushes to catch an auto, puts the man into the vehicle and asks another man to take him to the hospital.

The man allegedly got injured and fell unconscious when a tree branch fell on him. The man, identified as Udhayakumar, 28, underwent treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

RELATED NEWS

During her tenure, Rajeshwari has reportedly cracked several cases of women trafficking and sexual harassment against women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 12, 2021, 17:38 IST