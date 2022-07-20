Chennai Woman, Her Lover Get Life in Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor, Videotaping Act to Extort Money

A POCSO special court in Chennai has sentenced a tuition teacher and her boyfriend to life imprisonment in the 2018 case of sexual assault of a Class 7 student.

A 29-year-old woman, who was a teacher from T Nagar area of Chennai, along with her boyfriend persuaded and took the Class 7 girl, who was studying in her tuition, to a resort in East Coast Road (ECR). In the resort, the woman’s boyfriend allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl, while she videographed the incident with the intention to extort money from the minor.

After this, the girl received threats from the couple, and the teacher reportedly extorted the minor girl’s gold jewelry and cash. Later, when the girl’s parents came to about the incidents, they lodged a complaint at T Nagar All Women Police Station.

Following this, the police investigation found that the tuition teacher and her lover are the culprits and they were subsequently detained by authorities.

Owing to the Covid-19 situation, the case, which was filed in July 2018, was delayed in receiving the judgement. The case was heard before the POCSO Special Court in Chennai on July 19, in which Judge Rajalakshmi sentenced the young woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment and stated in her judgement that the charges were proven.

Additionally, the tuition teacher and her boyfriend were slapped with a penalty amount of Rs 70,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. The victim would receive Rs 10 lakh in compensation from the Tamil Nadu government, the court said.

