Chennai Woman Rescues Newborn from Drain on Independence Day, Names Him 'Freedom'
The boy, found with an umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, was pulled out safely by K Geetha.
Chennai: A newborn baby was pulled out of a storm water drain by a woman here in SVS Nagar on Wednesday, the morning of India's 72nd Independence Day.
The boy, found with an umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, was pulled out safely by K Geetha.
After hearing faint cries of a baby, Geetha looked into the drain and discovered the boy lying between two pipes inside a cemented drain. He was covered in mud and worms.
The woman quickly loosened the umbilical cord from around his neck and washed him with hot water.
The locals alerted the authorities who took the child to a clinic at Chinna Porur and later to Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The child is now under the care of Government’s Cradle Baby Scheme (CBS).
The baby was christened 'Suthanthiram' meaning freedom, as his birth coincided with the nation’s 72nd Independence Day.
Police suspect the child was abandoned at the spot on Wednesday early morning. They are now inspecting hospitals for deliveries that happened on Wednesday and scanning CCTV footage of the area.
Police are also on the lookout to identify the newborn’s parents and question them.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
