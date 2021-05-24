Chennai’s Top School, PSBB, Under Storm over Sexual Harassment Charges Against Teacher

A teacher at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, one of Chennai’s sought-after schools, has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour in a social media calling out by students and alumni, leading to DMK MP Kanimozhi announcing that she is seized of the matter and swift action in the matter.

“The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai has been shocking. An inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students… I promise to take this to the concerned authorities,” Kanimozhi tweeted.

Screenshots evidencing harassment and inappropriate behaviour by the teacher have been doing the rounds on Twitter with the growing clamour for action. Alumni of the school have submitted a statement to the school management to suspend the teacher till a thorough investigation is conducted in this matter.

Chethana tweeted: “As an Alumnus of PSBB KK Nagar, I stand with the victims of sexual harassment. This is a statement that over 1,000 students who were PSBB alumni have signed. This has been sent to the management today. We demand accountability from the management and immediate action.”

Nivetha Sekar tweeted: “The PSBB management that parades as a prestigious institution has taken ZERO action on this man and protected him at all costs. This guy was also the head of the sexual harassment committee FFS. You can only imagine what a nightmare it is.”

The school management, however, is yet to respond on the issue.

Celebrities too have taken to social media demanding action against the teacher.

Chinmayi Sripaada in her tweet said: “To the students at PSBB - if you are being coerced or threatened to remove your testimonies, please don’t. You’ll receive legal help. Also - students usually don’t know what is appropriate and what’s not. That education never reaches them. So kindly refrain from shaming.”

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli tweeted: TW: stories of sexual harassment. Rajagopalan, a commerce teacher in #PSBB(KKN) is a sexual harasser. Posting this after I have personally verified this with a student from this man’s class. Also posting this to amplify and ensure he gets the punishment he deserves. This is sick.”

The sexual harassment case against the teacher has been very similar to the ‘Me Too’ movement where cine artists took on the high and mighty in the celluloid world.

