Chennaiyin FC Rope In Defenders Chhuantea Fanai And Reagan Singh

Chennai: Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the signing of defenders Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and Reagan Singh ahead of the Indian Super League season starting in November. The 31-year old Fanai, who hails from Mizoram, and the 29-year old Reagan from Manipur have joined Chennaiyin on free transfers, a press release from the club said.

Chhuantea (Fanai) and Reagan (Singh) are important additions to our squad in the key full-back positions. They bring valuable experience of playing in the ISL and will have a vital role to play in our efforts to push for success in the upcoming season,” CFC head coach Csaba Laszlo said. Towering left-back Fanai said he was delighted to join CFC and was excited about working with Laszlo.

I am really excited about working with the new coach (Csaba Laszlo) and achieving his vision for the club. This will be a unique ISL season and I can’t wait to meet the boys in Goa and get the ball rolling, he said. Reagan Singh said, “I am very happy to join one of the most successful clubs in the ISL. CFC are a unique team with a great fanbase, and I promise to contribute to the best of my ability in our efforts to bring a third ISL title to Chennai.

Fanai made his professional debut for Punjab side JCT in the I-League before playing for Shillong Lajong. He was with the Bengaluru FC when the club won the 2014-15 Federation Cup and 2015-16 I-League. He then featured for Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City in the ISL, as both outfits reached the play-offs in the 2016 and 2017-18 campaigns respectively. He turned out for Odisha FC in the 2019-20 season.

Fanai has also played for India and he is a 2015 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship winner. Reagan, who began his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh in the I-League in 2012, signed for ISL team NorthEast United FC three years later and made 69 appearances over the last five seasons.

