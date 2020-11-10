Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Cheria Bariarpur (चेरिया बरियारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Cheria Bariarpur is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,45,487 eligible electors, of which 1,29,016 were male, 1,16,127 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,31,545 eligible electors, of which 1,22,124 were male, 1,09,405 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,565 eligible electors, of which 1,06,851 were male, 95,714 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cheria Bariarpur in 2015 was 123. In 2010, there were 89.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kumari Manju Verma of JDU won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar Chaudhary of LJP by a margin of 29,736 votes which was 21.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.37% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Kumari Manju Verma of JDU won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar Chaudhary of LJP by a margin of 1,061 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.73% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 141. Cheria Bariarpur Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Cheria Bariarpur are: Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI), Ranjit Paswan (BSP), Surendra Mehata (BJP), Akhilesh Kumar (YKP), Adilur Rehman Azad (JDR), Kundan Singh (JNP), Gautam Jha (JKM), Chandra Deo Sharma (BMP), Mukesh Kumar Jha (JDPD), Lipi Kumari (RJJP), Satyajeet (PP), Ajeet Kumar Ray (IND), Indra Kumari (IND), Gautam Kumar (IND), Dular Chand Sahani (IND), Ram Naresh Yadav (IND), Shiv Prakash Garib Das (IND), Satyam Prakash (IND), Hassan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.45%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.85%, while it was 56.38% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 241 polling stations in 141. Cheria Bariarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 218. In 2010 there were 199 polling stations.

Extent:

141. Cheria Bariarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Cheria Bariarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Cheria Bariarpur is 274.06 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Cheria Bariarpur is: 25°38'34.1"N 86°05'58.6"E.

