Chetan Chauhan, Former Cricketer & UP Cabinet Minister, Passes Away at 73; Had Tested Positive for Covid-19

Chetan Chauhan, the cricketer-turned-politician, passed away on Sunday. He had tested positive for the Covid-19 in July and was put on ventilator after his health deteriorated, affecting kidneys and causing blood pressure problems.

He was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

Chauhan has served the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.

Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981. During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. With Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a potent opening partnership for India with the duo scoring over 3000 runs, including 12 century stands.

(details awaited)